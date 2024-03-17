LibreELEC 12 Beta Moves More Devices To 64-bit - Including The Raspberry Pi 5 & 4

LibreELEC as the Linux distribution that aims to be just enough of an operating system for bringing up Kodi for HTPC / multimedia needs, the LibreELEC 12 "Omega" Beta 1 release is available today for further improving this media center focused Linux OS.LibreELEC 12 Beta 1 has shifted many devices now to being 64-bit based, including the Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 along with various other ARM single board computers for making low-power HTPC / media center PCs. The 64-bit version should ultimately deliver better performance and hopefully less bugs long-term with 32-bit ARM support continuing to receive less attention.LibreELEC 12 has also been working on support for Amlogic S905, S905X/D, and S912 devices with H.264 playback now being "solid" and HEVC playback being "okay", according to the developers.

Downloads and more details on today's LibreELEC 12 Beta 1 release via LibreELEC.tv