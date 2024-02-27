Libre-SoC Open-Source GPU/VPU Project Loses Key Funding

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 February 2024 at 09:40 AM EST. 6 Comments
HARDWARE
Longtime Phoronix readers may recall the Libre-SoC project that for the past 5+ years has been wanting to build a libre/open-source SoC for graphics acceleration and other uses.

It started out as wanting to be a quad-core RISC-V SoC and aiming for 25 FPS @ 720p performance with 5~6 GFLOPS compute power... But then they shifted focus from RISC-V to OpenPOWER for its ISA.

There hasn't been many milestones to report recently for this open-source project, unfortunately. The Libre-SoC.org project site continues to read:
"Welcome to Libre-SOC

We're building a chip. A fast chip. A safe chip. A trusted chip.

A chip with lots of peripherals. And it's a VPU. And it's a 3D GPU..."

Unfortunately, the future is even more in question now with NLnet pulling future funding for the project.

The NLnet Foundation foundation had sponsored 550k+ EUR to the project across various grants while now future funding is being pulled.

It was announced on their mailing list today that NLNet has decided to suspend the acceptance of new project applications for Libre-SoC and related initiatives due to "current challenges facing these projects and the resulting uncertainties regarding their future direction."

There does appear to be some other project drama going on as well hindering the effort. It was already doubtful whether they'd be able to pull off this libre SoC chip as a capable Vulkan accelerator and if/when it would finally happen or go the way of the prior EOMA-68 effort. But given NLNet cutting future funding for the project, it's looking even less likely that this open-source hardware SoC will materialize.
6 Comments
Related News
Casper Excalibur Laptops To See Better Linux Support With New Driver Proposal
A Linux Kernel API For Today's Complex RGB Devices Is Being Devised
Linux Still Working To Disable RNDIS Drivers In 2024
Linux Developers To Meet Again To Work On HDR, Color Management & VRR
Cleaning Up A Mess: Linux 6.9 Likely To Land Rework Of x86 CPU Topology Code
UPower Power-Profiles-Daemon 0.20 Brings AMDGPU Display Panel Power Savings
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License
X.Org Server Clears Out Remnants For Supporting Old Compilers
Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Moving To NVK + Zink For OpenGL On Newer GPUs
Windows NT Synchronization Primitive Driver Updated For The Linux Kernel
GIMP Releases Last Development Version For GIMP 3.0
Mozilla Firefox 123.0 Available With Improved Translation Support, New Developer Features
KDE Plasma 6.0 Ready For Release Next Week, Plasma 6.1 Seeing Early Feature Work
Micron Engineer Sends Out Linux Patches For New FAMFS File-System