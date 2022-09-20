LLVM 15.0.1 Released With Nearly Three Dozen Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 20 September 2022 at 05:37 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
It's been two weeks since the release of LLVM 15.0 and its sub-projects like Clang 15.0 so per their rapid release rhythm, out today is LLVM 15.0.1 with the initial batch of fixes.

LLVM 15.0 introduced a number of security mitigations, new C and C++ features being worked on for the latest specs, experimental Microsoft HLSL / DirectX support, RISC-V updates, more OpenMP 5.1 functionality, an HTTP server for debuginfod, initial SPIR-V back-end integration, AMDGPU GFX11 work, and an assortment of other new compiler features. Meanwhile with today's LLVM 15.0.1 are 32 changes that made it into this first point release over the original feature release.

As for the changes found new to LLVM 15.0.1, there are a number of random fixes throughout the code-base from addressing problems found with Clang to Compiler-RT, clang-format, test problems, and other alterations. The complete list of LLVM 15.0.1 changes can be found via LLVM.org. LLVM 15.0.1 source and binaries can be downloaded from GitHub.

Next up will be LLVM 15.0.2 in two weeks as part of LLVM's current bi-weekly release regiment. LLVM 16.0 meanwhile is the next major feature release under development for debuting around next March.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM Begins Landing Support For Zstd Compressed ELF Debug Sections (ELFCOMPRESS_ZSTD)
LLVM Clang 16 Defaulting To C++17 As The Default Standard
LLVM 15.0 Released With Security Features, Experimental DirectX Back-End, New AMD GPUs
LLVM 15.0-rc1 Brings LoongArch, AmpereOne, AMD RDNA3, AMD GFX940 & HTTP Server
LLVM 16 Enabling Scalable Vectorization By Default For RISC-V
LLVM 15 Branched, Ends Feature Work Ahead Of September Release With AMD RDNA3 + MI300 Bits
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
IO_uring Continues To Prove Very Exciting: Promising io_uring_spawn Announced
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
"Nest" Is An Interesting New Take On Linux Kernel Scheduling For Better CPU Performance
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
LPC 2022: Rust Linux Drivers Capable Of Achieving Performance Comparable To C Code
Linux's Modern NTFS Driver Preparing A "hidedotfiles" Option