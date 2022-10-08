KDE Welcomes Ghostwriter To Its Collection Of Apps

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary concerning all of the progress made to the open-source desktop over the past two weeks. This status update actually covers the past two weeks due to last weekend being preoccupied with the annual KDE Akademy developer conference.KDE has seen a lot of fixes and improvements as the Plasma 5.26 desktop gets ready for release in the coming days as well as a lot of other happenings in the KDE world as we swing into autumn.



