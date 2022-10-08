KDE Welcomes Ghostwriter To Its Collection Of Apps

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 October 2022 at 05:25 AM EDT. 7 Comments
KDE --
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary concerning all of the progress made to the open-source desktop over the past two weeks. This status update actually covers the past two weeks due to last weekend being preoccupied with the annual KDE Akademy developer conference.

KDE has seen a lot of fixes and improvements as the Plasma 5.26 desktop gets ready for release in the coming days as well as a lot of other happenings in the KDE world as we swing into autumn.


Ghostwriter


- Ghostwriter is a new KDE application. KDE Ghostwriter is a writing application that is focused on "a distraction-free writing experience" that supports Markdown, a full-screen writing mode, themes, and more. Ghostwriter has been in the works since 2015. Learn more about Ghostwriter via ghostwriter.kde.org.

- The Ark archiver now supports dealing with ARJ archives.

- Kate and KWrite feature a new "welcome window" when launching the apps without any files open.

- The slide desktops effect animation has been made a bit faster.

- During Bluetooth file transfers there is more details on the file transfer progress.

- Under Plasma X11 when disabling compositing due to repeated graphical crashes, KWin will now periodically recheck to see if it's better to restore the compositing.

- Many other bug fixes.

More details on all of this interesting work via Nate's blog.
