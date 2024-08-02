This Week In KDE: "Plasma Is Feeling Really Solid These Days!"

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 3 August 2024 at 06:14 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekend update that recaps all of the interesting KDE development activities for the past week.

For the end of July and beginning of August, KDE developers remained very busy working on Plasma 6.2 features as well as fixes and other enhancements throughout this open-source desktop stack. Some of the KDE highlights this week included:

- Nate Graham pointed out that no really significant Plasma bugs have been reported in the past week or two, just little bugs. Nate remarked that "Plasma is really feeling solid these days!"

- KDE has a new on-by-default sound that plays when you connect or disconnect a screen as a helper to make you aware.

- KDE's Discover app received UI improvements, performance improvements, and more. This includes Discover's app page being redesigned.

- Improvements to the KDE Welcome Center.

- Flatpak or otherwise sandboxed/portal-using apps that request inhibiting sleep will now actually work.

- Maximized XWayland apps will no longer leave pixel gaps on the side of the screen with certain fractional scaling factors.

- Fixed a Qt bug that caused many Plasma crashes during common operation on multiple screen setups.

- KWin fixes.

More details about these changes over on Nate's blog.
