More Feature Work Begins On KDE Plasma 6.0 As Plasma 5.27 Nears Release

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 February 2023 at 06:13 AM EST. 6 Comments
KDE
KDE Plasma 5.27 is due for release on Valentine's Day (14 February) as what will also be the last feature release in the Plasma 5 series. With the imminent 5.27 release, more feature work on Plasma 6.0 has been getting underway.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual KDE weekly development summary outlining all of the interesting work that's been started for Plasma 6.0, fixes still being squeezed into Plasma 5.27, and other KDE happenings. Some of the highlights for this week include:

- With Plasma 6.0's System Settings' Default Applications page it will now allow setting the preferred application for a wider variety of file-types.

- The accent color picking UI has been condensed for Plasma 6.0 to take up less space.

- Plasma 6.0's on-screen display (OSD) when switching audio devices will now also show the battery level of the new audio device (if supported by the device, etc).

- Continued work on fixing/improving the Flatpak upgrade process within KDE Discover.

- Spectacle's "Copy to clipboard" feature after taking a screenshot now works correctly (again) in the Plasma Wayland session.

- KDE Frameworks 5.103 will bring a lot of small glitches fixed for scroll-bars in Qt Quick based software.

See Nate's blog for a full listing of all the interesting changes and fixes this week in the KDE space.
6 Comments
Related News
KDE Sees Many Plasma Wayland Fixes This Week - Plus Spectacle Screen Recording
More Improvements Come To KDE Plasma Wayland, KF6 Development Enters Next Phase
KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta Released With Tiling & Multi-Monitor Improvements
KDE This Week: "Pretty Juicy In The Eye Candy Department"
KDE Kicks Off 2023 With UI Refinements, More Fixes
KDE Ends Out 2022 With More Features & Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
MPV Player 0.35.1 Released With Wayland & PipeWire Fixes
LibreOffice Removes Support For Some Old Targets: AIX, 32-bit s390 & More
RADV Graphics Pipeline Library Support Becoming Speedy, Aims For Mesa 23.1 Promotion
Intel Driver Enabling HF-EEODB For Linux 6.3 As Part Of HDMI 2.1 Compliance
Linux 6.2-rc6 Released & It's Suspiciously Small
Budgie 10.7 Released With Big Improvements To This Linux Desktop
AMD Sends In More RDNA3 Graphics Driver Fixes For Linux 6.3
Mesa 22.3.4 Brings Fix For RADV RT Build Performance To Match AMDVLK/AMDGPU-PRO