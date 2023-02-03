Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
More Feature Work Begins On KDE Plasma 6.0 As Plasma 5.27 Nears Release
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual KDE weekly development summary outlining all of the interesting work that's been started for Plasma 6.0, fixes still being squeezed into Plasma 5.27, and other KDE happenings. Some of the highlights for this week include:
- With Plasma 6.0's System Settings' Default Applications page it will now allow setting the preferred application for a wider variety of file-types.
- The accent color picking UI has been condensed for Plasma 6.0 to take up less space.
- Plasma 6.0's on-screen display (OSD) when switching audio devices will now also show the battery level of the new audio device (if supported by the device, etc).
- Continued work on fixing/improving the Flatpak upgrade process within KDE Discover.
- Spectacle's "Copy to clipboard" feature after taking a screenshot now works correctly (again) in the Plasma Wayland session.
- KDE Frameworks 5.103 will bring a lot of small glitches fixed for scroll-bars in Qt Quick based software.
See Nate's blog for a full listing of all the interesting changes and fixes this week in the KDE space.