KDE Neon Unstable Now Building With Qt 6 Frameworks/Plasma

"This is very early stage development. Almost everything is super broken from a user perspective, and it may not be useful to get 500 bug reports about every little thing so tread carefully."

For those feeling adventurous and wanting to see how things are coming along for KDE Plasma 6.0 and KDE Frameworks Qt 6 porting, the KDE Neon Linux distribution with its "unstable" edition has begun building against the Qt6 components.KDE Neon Unstable Edition is now making use of the Qt 6 based builds of KDE Frameworks and Plasma. But before getting too exciting, KDE Neon has a clear warning for users:Most users will be best off waiting a few months for KDE Plasma 6.0 development to settle down before using this on any production systems. The KDE Neon developers announced the Qt 6 unstable builds yesterday.

The stable and unstable versions of this flagship KDE Linux distribution can be downloaded at neon.kde.org