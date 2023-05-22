KDE Neon Unstable Now Building With Qt 6 Frameworks/Plasma
For those feeling adventurous and wanting to see how things are coming along for KDE Plasma 6.0 and KDE Frameworks Qt 6 porting, the KDE Neon Linux distribution with its "unstable" edition has begun building against the Qt6 components.
KDE Neon Unstable Edition is now making use of the Qt 6 based builds of KDE Frameworks and Plasma. But before getting too exciting, KDE Neon has a clear warning for users:
"This is very early stage development. Almost everything is super broken from a user perspective, and it may not be useful to get 500 bug reports about every little thing so tread carefully."
Most users will be best off waiting a few months for KDE Plasma 6.0 development to settle down before using this on any production systems. The KDE Neon developers announced the Qt 6 unstable builds yesterday.
The stable and unstable versions of this flagship KDE Linux distribution can be downloaded at neon.kde.org.
