KDE Neon Unstable Now Building With Qt 6 Frameworks/Plasma

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 23 May 2023 at 06:38 AM EDT. 5 Comments
KDE
For those feeling adventurous and wanting to see how things are coming along for KDE Plasma 6.0 and KDE Frameworks Qt 6 porting, the KDE Neon Linux distribution with its "unstable" edition has begun building against the Qt6 components.

KDE Neon Unstable Edition is now making use of the Qt 6 based builds of KDE Frameworks and Plasma. But before getting too exciting, KDE Neon has a clear warning for users:
"This is very early stage development. Almost everything is super broken from a user perspective, and it may not be useful to get 500 bug reports about every little thing so tread carefully."

Most users will be best off waiting a few months for KDE Plasma 6.0 development to settle down before using this on any production systems. The KDE Neon developers announced the Qt 6 unstable builds yesterday.

KDE Neon logo


The stable and unstable versions of this flagship KDE Linux distribution can be downloaded at neon.kde.org.
5 Comments
Related News
KDE Begins Laying The Groundwork For HDR Support, Wayland Color Management
The Progress With KDE Plasma 6's KWin HDR Support
KDE Plasma Wayland Session Sees More Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 6.0
KDE Plasma 6 Aiming For Better Defaults - Including Wayland By Default
KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0
KDE Ends Out April Continuing Its "Bug Slaughterfest"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust
Big Patch Series Prepares The Linux Audio Drivers For MIDI 2.0
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
LLVM's libc Gets Much Faster memcpy For RISC-V
Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 4060 Series
Ubuntu Knocks On Docker In Latest Snaps Promotion
New Maintainer Steps Up For GCC Compiler's MIPS CPU Port