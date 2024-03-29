KDE Introduces New Marknote App

KDE developers have announced the first release of Marknote, a new note-taking application for the KDE Plasma desktop.

Marknote is a What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) style note-taking application for creating rich text notes that can then be organized into notebooks.

KDE Marknote official screenshot


More details on this inaugural release of KDE Marknote via the KDE blog. Marknote can be found on apps.kde.org.
