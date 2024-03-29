Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Introduces New Marknote App
Marknote is a What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) style note-taking application for creating rich text notes that can then be organized into notebooks.
More details on this inaugural release of KDE Marknote via the KDE blog. Marknote can be found on apps.kde.org.