Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Begins Laying The Groundwork For HDR Support, Wayland Color Management
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday recap of all the interesting KDE developments for the week. Of course, this week is headlined by the fact of early High Dynamic Range (HDR) display support being worked on as well as KDE KWin compositor color management support.
In addition to the early-stage KDE HDR work, some of the other changes include:
- The Skanpage KDE scanner application now exposes scanner-specific adjustment options like for brightness, gamma, and color balancing.
- The Kate KDE text editor's language server protocol now supports the GL Shading Language (GLSL) syntax.
- Improvements to Kate's Debugger plug-in around its GDB integration and other improvements.
- KDE window tiling tweaks.
- The KDE System Settings Activities page has been ported to QML.
- Various KDE Discover fixes.
More details on the KDE development milestones reached this week via Nate's blog.