KDE Begins Laying The Groundwork For HDR Support, Wayland Color Management

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 20 May 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT. 10 Comments
KDE
As covered a few days ago on Phoronix, there's been early progress on HDR display support for the KDE desktop among other highlights this week.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday recap of all the interesting KDE developments for the week. Of course, this week is headlined by the fact of early High Dynamic Range (HDR) display support being worked on as well as KDE KWin compositor color management support.

In addition to the early-stage KDE HDR work, some of the other changes include:

- The Skanpage KDE scanner application now exposes scanner-specific adjustment options like for brightness, gamma, and color balancing.

- The Kate KDE text editor's language server protocol now supports the GL Shading Language (GLSL) syntax.

- Improvements to Kate's Debugger plug-in around its GDB integration and other improvements.

- KDE window tiling tweaks.

- The KDE System Settings Activities page has been ported to QML.

- Various KDE Discover fixes.

More details on the KDE development milestones reached this week via Nate's blog.
