Plasma 5.26 Improving Widget Accessibility, Kickoff Gets Compact Mode + Wayland Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 August 2022 at 05:11 AM EDT. 27 Comments
KDE --
It's been another busy summer week for KDE developers with many new features and fixes landing within this open-source desktop stack.

KDE continues seeing much feature work for Plasma 5.26, polishing of existing features, and continuing to address various outstanding bugs. Some of the highlights for the week include:

- Plasma 5.26 will make all Plasma widgets fully compatible/usable with screen readers.

- Support for managing permissions on Samba shares remotely.

- Plasma NetworkManager's OpenConnect VPN adds support for the F5, Fortinet, and Array protocols in Plasma 5.26.

- Kickoff is adding an optional "Compact" mode that shows more menu items at a time.

- KDE System Settings' Night Color page now allows using a map for picking a manual location for night mode.

- The opening/closing animations for Overview, Present Windows, and Desktop Grid effects last longer to make them feel smoother.

- Changing the Global Theme to one that has its own color scheme will apply immediately now for all running GTK applications that are themed with the Breeze GTK theme.

- Fixed a "major regression" in Plasma Wayland's multi-monitor support that could lead to screens to display no outputs.

- Also under the Plasma Wayland session, certain apps like GIMP no longer sometimes fail to appear in the Task Manager.

More details on this week's KDE changes via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
27 Comments
Related News
KDE Kicks Off August With More Desktop Bug Fixes
KDE Ends July With More Bug Fixes, Discover Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.25 Delayed For FreeBSD Due To Needing Additional Security Infrastructure
Latte Dock Development Officially Ends As Popular KDE Desktop Dock
KDE Plasma 5.26 Will Start Faster, Many Other KDE Improvements Abound
KDE Plasma 5.26 Continues Preparing More Features, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Too
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Publishes 73k Lines Worth Of 3D Header Files For Fermi Through Ampere GPUs
DreamWorks Animation To Open-Source MoonRay Renderer
AMD Details "SQUIP" Side Channel Vulnerability For Zen's Execution Unit Scheduler
BUS1 Working On "r-linux" - A Rust Capability-Based Linux Runtime
AMD "Automatic Mode Transition" Comes For Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops With Linux 6.0
Linux 6.0 SMB3 Client Code Brings Multi-Channel Performance Improvement
Rust For Linux Kernel v9 Patches Trim Things Down Greatly For Easier Upstreaming
Asahi Linux May Pursue Writing Apple Silicon GPU Driver In Rust