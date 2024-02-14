Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel's oneDNN Preps For Sierra Forest & Granite Rapids, Lands More Optimizations
The oneDNN library is used for building deep learning software and is relied upon by softwate like the ONNX Runtime, OpenVINO, Apache MXNet, Apache SIGNA, and via extensions optionally with PyTorch / TensorFlow / MATLAB / PaddlePaddle and others. The oneDNN library works across multiple CPU architectures -- those is extensively tuned the most for Intel architectures -- as well as supporting Intel GPUs as well as those from other vendors. The oneDNN 3.4 release candidate was issued on Monday with yet more improvements.
The oneDNN 3.4 release is preparing more performance improvements for Xeon Scalable Sapphire Rapids while also working on new improvements for upcoming Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids processors. There are also various AVX2, AVX-512, and AMX optimizations with this release.
Over on the GPU side there is better performance for Intel Arc Graphics as well as Intel Data Center GPU Max Series. Plus various other GPU performance tuning in general.
Downloads and more details on the Intel oneDNN 3.4 release candidate via GitHub.