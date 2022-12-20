Intel Releases oneDNN 3.0 In Advance Of Sapphire Rapids

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Intel overnight released oneDNN 3.0 as the newest major release to this open-source project for assisting in building deep learning applications. This oneAPI software component can already be used by PyTorch, ONNX, MATLAB, and other prominent software while the v3.0 release prepares it for future Intel hardware.Prior oneDNN 2.x releases were already making optimizations around 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors while this oneDNN 3.0 release is said to deliver improved performance. It looks like oneDNN 3.0 is in good shape for Sapphire Rapids, especially given the timing ahead of the January announcement for Sapphire Rapids.The oneDNN 3.0 release also introduces FP16 support and other optimizations for next-gen Xeon Scalable "Granite Rapids" processors. If past rhythms hold true for oneDNN, expect the next several oneDNN releases to further optimize this neural network library for Granite Rapids.The oneDNN 3.0 release also improves performance for Intel Data Center GPU Max Series "Ponte Vecchio" as well as for Intel Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist and Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series.



Intel's oneAPI effort continues to provide an excellent collection of very useful and valuable open-source software.