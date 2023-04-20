Intel i219-LM Had Only Been Running At ~60% Of Maximum Speed Due To Linux Driver Bug

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 April 2023 at 05:00 PM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL
If you rely on an Intel I219-LM Gigabit Ethernet adapter, you will want to look forward to upgrading your Linux kernel build soon... A fix was committed today after Intel engineers discovered this particular Ethernet chipset had only been running at around 60% of its maximum speed due to a regression introduced back in 2020.

Intel's Linux networking engineers have landed a fix today to Linux 6.3 Git, which in turn is sure to be back-ported to stable supported kernel series. Since the release of Linux 5.8 in mid-2020, this Ethernet adapter had been running at around 60% of its advertised potential due to an e1000e driver regression.

Ethernet


The issue stems from TCP Segment Offload (TSO) not being properly disabled even though the change in Linux 5.8 attempted to do so. Now with Linux 6.3 -- and to be back-ported to supported stable series -- TSO is being properly disabled at driver probe time for the i219-LM. TSO needs to be disabled for this particular adapter for PCIe interfaces or at 10/100 speeds to avoid "hardware issues" with this particular chipset.

Intel 219-LM fix


This commit landed in the kernel tree a few minutes ago to properly address the situation. If all goes well, Linux 6.3 stable will be out this weekend.
3 Comments
Related News
Intel Posts Linux Patches Enabling LASS KVM Support
Intel Vulkan Linux Driver Lands Graphics Pipeline Library Support
Intel's OpenGL & Vulkan Linux Drivers Now Build On ARM
Intel Lands Linux Audio Fix For Arc Graphics A750/A770
Intel Sierra Forest EDAC Support Coming With Linux 6.4
Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime 2023Q1 Adds AV1 Error Resilient Mode
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
OpenZFS 2.1.10 Released - Adds Linux 6.2 Support, Finally Drops Python 2 Compatibility