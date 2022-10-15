Intel XeSS 1.0.1 Released With Bug Fixes
Last month Intel published the XeSS 1.0 SDK for their Xe Super Sampling technology showcased with Arc Graphics discrete graphics cards. Sadly their initial SDK drop included Windows binaries and wasn't fully open-source. On Friday XeSS 1.0.1 was published with some bug fixes but still not being fully open-source.
Intel has promoted XeSS as being "open-source" but so far Xe Super Sampling hasn't been entirely open-source. There are some header files and such for interfacing with the XeSS Windows binaries, but no open-source implementation has been publicly seen so far of the XeSS implementation. At least the header files and documentation are public to allow game developers to integrate XeSS at their own desire into various game engines, but sadly still dependent upon some Windows DLLs and EXEs in the source tree. Hopefully Intel will follow through and actually make XeSS fully open-source.
With yesterday's XeSS 1.0.1 SDK release there is noted "bug fixes" over September's 1.0 release. Additionally, a Chinese developer guide for the XeSS SDK has also been added.
That's it for the XeSS 1.0.1 changes and the semi-open-source SDK can be downloaded from GitHub.
