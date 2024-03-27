Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Xe Developers Begin Looking At Cross-Device & Cross-Driver HMM
As part of their broader Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) work for the Xe kernel driver, Intel developers are going to begin looking at HMM cross-device and even cross-driver support for memory sharing between multiple GPUs or even other types of devices supporting Linux's HMM.
Right now though the Intel driver engineers are at the early stages of development for this HMM cross-device/cross-driver support for their Xe effort. It's been raised today though as they are soliciting feedback from the broader open-source upstream Direct Rendering Manager development community whether there is interest/use in making some of their infrastructure more common so that it can be reused by other HMM-based drivers.
They are soliciting feedback via this mailing list thread as they plot their plans moving forward whether to begin with a Xe-only driver solution or spearhead a common effort that can be jointly used by other drivers. In any event exciting times ahead as the Xe driver developers begin working more on notable feature work for this driver that is aiming to be stable in time for Lunar Lake Xe2 graphics.