Intel Lunar Lake "Xe2" Graphics Firmware Upstreamed For Xe Linux Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 February 2024 at 09:17 AM EST. Add A Comment
Intel is upstreaming the necessary Lunar Lake "LNL" graphics firmware nice and early to linux-firmware.git for their "Xe2" integrated graphics.

Merged this morning to linux-firmware.git as the de facto centralized repository for all firmware binaries used by Linux kernel drivers was the initial Lunar Lake graphics firmware that is needed by the open-source driver as part of the hardware initialization.

The Lunar Lake graphics firmware is "lnl_guc_70.bin" for the GuC micro-controller needed by recent generations of Intel graphics processors. For Lunar Lake the GuC blob comes in at 336640 bytes.

Besides it being great seeing Intel get this initial firmware support out well in advance of the hardware launch, this also marks the first firmware binary added explicitly for the Xe DRM kernel driver rather than the i915 kernel driver. With Linux 6.8 the Xe DRM kernel driver was upstreamed albeit for all current hardware the i915 driver is used by default unless making use of the i915/xe "force_probe" module option to override. It's for Lunar Lake where Intel is hoping it will be the first generation using the Xe DRM kernel driver out-of-the-box. So for Lunar Lake and moving forward, the Intel graphics firmware in linux-firmware.git will now live under "xe/" rather than "i915/".

Intel Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake slide


For a number of months already Intel's been working on the open-source graphics driver support for Xe2 / Lunar Lake integrated graphics. Besides the kernel driver support, the Mesa OpenGL and Vulkan driver support has also been coming together too. Ideally by the time that Lunar Lake processors are shipping, there will be nice out-of-the-box, open-source driver support on Linux systems.

The initial Lunar Lake graphics firmware binary can be found via this Git commit.
