Intel Lunar Lake M Added To LPSS Driver In Linux 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 November 2023 at 02:03 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
The Multi-Function Device (MFD) updates were sent out last week for the in-development Linux 6.7 kernel for these drivers catering to heterogeneous hardware blocks.

The MFD changes for Linux 6.7 aren't particularly notable but it is worth mentioning Intel Lunar Lake M is supported by the Intel LPSS (Low-Power Sub-System) driver with this new kernel. The intel-lpss-pci driver has added all the new Lunar Lake M PCI device IDs. No other changes to the LPSS driver were needed besides the new IDs for following code paths of existing hardware going back to Bronxton, Tigerlake, and Elkhart Lake. Intel LPSS support is used for I2C, SPI, HS-UART and related low-power interfaces.

Lunar Lake M additions to Intel LPSS driver


The aging Intel Atom C3000 Denverton SoCs was also added finally to the Intel ICH LPC driver but that is for non-ACPI systems and seemingly why the IDs weren't a priority to be added until now. The rest of the MFD changes for Linux 6.7 are all quite small.

While Intel Meteor Lake processors aren't officially launching until December, Intel open-source engineers have already been adding in new IDs for next-generation Arrow Lake processors and then more of the larger work already beginning for Lunar Lake that will follow. There's been Lunar Lake USB4 v2 work, various audio changes, the start of the integrated graphics support, IVPU driver updates for the revised NPU, and other changes already appearing in ensuring that come the time for "LNL" there will hopefully be great out-of-the-box Linux support.
