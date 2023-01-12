Intel Preparing New Linux "PerfMon" Performance Monitoring Support For IOMMU

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

With the Intel VT-d 4.0 specification there is performance monitoring "PerfMon" infrastructure introduced. A new patch series from Intel is preparing for IOMMU performance monitoring with the Linux kernel code.This PerfMon support with Intel VT-d 4.0 is intended to provide information during remapping operations to help with performance tuning and debugging. The patch series introduced on Tuesday gets the IOMMU kernel driver prepared for this performance monitoring support.

As part of this support the code also introduces support for the Enhanced Command Interface that is also new to the VT-d 4.0 specification. With these patches the IOMMU performance monitoring data is exposed as usual under sysfs and can be conveniently tapped via the perf command for easily accessing this IOMMU performance data.