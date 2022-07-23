Intel GuC Firmware Fix Submitted For Linux 5.19

Sent in on Friday night were this week's batch of Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver fixes for Linux 5.19-rc8 due out on Sunday. While usually the late-stage changes tend to be not too eventful, this pull does carry some extra interest since it does fix the Intel GuC firmware breakage I wrote about last week that ended up breaking Alder Lake P graphics on Linux 5.19 unless also upgrading the firmware version.As part of this week's Linux 5.19-rc8 DRM fixes is a fix for the Intel GuC firmware breakage that back during the Linux 5.19 merge window the Intel engineers bumped their GuC firmware requirement to version 70 while removing version 69 support. That breakage became apparent during my Intel Alder Lake P testing with the GuC firmware now being required. However, breaking user-space support is frowned upon by upstream developers.



The GuC'ed up state for Intel ADL-P is now fixed for Sunday's Linux 5.19-rc8 release, ahead of Linux 5.19 stable next weekend.

