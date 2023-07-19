Intel Releases Updated Q2-2023 FFmpeg Cartwheel

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 July 2023 at 04:35 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Intel has published their 2023Q2 release of their FFmpeg Cartwheel repository that holds the many different patches around Intel integrated/discrete video acceleration for use with the popular FFmpeg multimedia library. Intel engineers continue working on upstreaming their various patches to FFmpeg proper while "cartwheel-ffmpeg" is their staging area where they continue to have the latest and greatest patches available for easy consumption.

Intel's FFmpeg patches queue continue to be focused on supporting Intel Kabylake era graphics and newer through the latest DG2/Alchemist discrete GPUs with video encode and decode in a variety of formats as well as video post-processing capabilities.

Intel Arc Graphics A380


With this latest quarterly update, the FFmpeg VA-API code has added a pass-through mode for various VA-API filters. New to the FFmpeg VA-API code for Intel QSV is a hwmap filter. There is also initial OpenVINO 2.0 support within the FFmpeg QSV code path. Plus various other patches updated.

Those wanting these very latest Intel FFmpeg patches for the best video encode/decode experience can find them via intel/carthweel-ffmpeg on GitHub.
