Intel Begins Queuing Kernel Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 6.12
Intel Linux graphics driver engineers today sent in their first batch of patches to DRM-Next of new material they are prepared to introduce with the upcoming Linux 6.12 kernel cycle.
The Linux 6.12 merge window will open up mid-September and today the first of several drm-intel-next submissions were made to DRM-Next ahead of that deadline. Today's pull request is mostly a collection of different fixes along with continued work on Xe2 graphics both for Lunar Lake (LNL) and Battlemage (BMG) graphics cards. It's for Linux 6.12 where we are hoping the Xe2 graphics will be fully-baked for both Lunar Lake and Battlemage. As of right now -- and with today's pull request -- the code is still treated as being experimental and requiring the "force_probe" override to enable.
As for today's Intel DRM-Next highlights they include:
- Type-C programming fix for MTL+
- Fix display clock workaround
- Fix DP LTTPR detection
- Calculate vblank delay more accurately
- Make vrr_{enabling,disabling}() usable outside intel_display.c
- FBC clean-up
- DP link-training fixes and clean-up
- Make I2C terminology more inclusive
- Make read-only array bw_gbps static const
- HDCP fixes and improvements
- DP VSC SDP fixes and clean-ups
- Fix opregion leak in Xe code
- Fix possible int overflow in skl_ddi_calculate_wrpll
- General display clean-ups and conversion towards intel_display
- On DP MST, Enable LT fallback for UHBR<->non-UHBR rates
- Add VRR condition for DPKGC Enablement
- Use backlight power constants
- Correct dual pps handling for MTL_PCH+
- Dump DSC HW state
- Replace double blank with single blank after comma
- Read display register timeout on BMG
Not too exciting for end-users directly but with HDCP fixes, Frame-Buffer Compression (FBC) fixes, and other items will help some, along with all of the ongoing Xe2/BMG enabling. See this pull request for more details on these initial Intel kernel graphics driver changes slated for Linux 6.12.
4 Comments