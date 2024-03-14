Intel Launches Core i9 14900KS, Clocking Up To 6.2GHz

Intel today is introducing the Core i9 14900KS as their newest "world's fastest desktop processor" with up to 6.2GHz clock frequencies.The Intel Core i9 14900KS is a 24-core processor like the i9-14900K with 8 P cores and 16 E cores while this special edition processor maxes out its top frequency at 6.2GHz. The 14900KS specs are all the same as the 14900K except for the differing clock speeds. The Thermal Velocity Boost Frequency is 6.2GHz with the 14900KS compared to 6.0GHz, the Turbo Boost Max Tech 3.0 frequency is 5.9GHz over 5.8GHz, and the E-core Max Turbo Frequency is 4.5GHz compared to 4.4GHz.

The i9-14900KS is the new top-end Raptor Lake Refresh desktop CPU. The Core i9 14900KS pricing is coming in at $689 USD, which is $100 more than the Core i9 14900K.

Intel did talk up their Intel Application Optimization software, which is only supported under Windows.

Intel featured a variety of Windows gaming benchmarks for showing the Core i9 14900KS as able to outperform AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D... Albeit not of much relevance for Linux gamers and enthusiasts.

Unfortunately Intel didn't supply any review sample of the Core i9 14900KS to Phoronix in time for launch day, so no Linux performance numbers today and still waiting to hear from Intel if I'll be receiving a Core i9 14900KS soon for Linux testing. So that's it for now.