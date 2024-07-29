Intel Compute Runtime 24.26.30049.6 Provides New APIs & Extensions

Intel is kicking off the new week with a new release to their open-source Compute Runtime stack that provides OpenCL and Level Zero support across Windows and Linux systems with Intel integrated/discrete graphics.

The open-source Intel Compute Runtime continues to do a great job supporting their wide range of graphics products from current DG2/Alchemist Arc Graphics as well as upcoming Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake integrated graphics and going as far back as Broadwell with OpenCL 3.0 support... Unlike AMD's ROCm much more fragmented hardware support.

Intel Arc Graphics


With the Intel Compute Runtime 24.26.30049.6 update there is ongoing work for improving upcoming Xe2 hardware support, various new OpenCL and Level Zero extensions/APIs, and a variety of other changes. While not offering any concise release notes, in digging through the Git activity of Intel Compute Runtime 24.26.30049.6, some of the highlights in this new version include:

- Updating against the latest Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC).

- Region group barrier allocation support.

- Allocating interrupt support.

- EU stall metrics are now exposed when using the Intel Xe kernel graphics driver along with other updates around the Xe kernel mode driver (KMD) support.

- An option for compiling the Debian packages without Level Zero support, effectively leaving just OpenCL support.

- Enabling bindless mode support for Level Zero on DG2/Alchemist GPUs.

- Fixes for upcoming Arrow Lake hardware.

- Enabling all platforms in ocloc by default.

- Support for reading the CXL type information from the DRM interfaces.

- ZE_extension_image_copy is a new Leveo Zero extension supported.

- A new copy offload API is now enabled.

- Initial support for a new media query API.

- Support for the OpenCL cl_intel_subgroup_matrix_multiply_accumulate_tf32 extension.

- Finally there is a Level Zero Driver API for reporting the driver version string (zeIntelGetDriverVersionString).

Downloads and more details on this great Intel OpenCL driver as well as Level Zero support via GitHub.
