Compute Runtime 23.30.26918.9 Released For Intel's Open-Source GPU Compute Stack
Intel engineers have published their Compoute Runtime 23.30.26918.9 that provides their open-source Level Zero and OpenCL support for use on Windows and Linux platforms with Intel integrated/discrete graphics hardware.
The Intel Compute Runtime 23.30.26918.9 arrives just days after their big v23.26.26690.22 update but seems to be part of how they stage the new versions now and typically refrain from publishing new versions so often like they had done in the past.
Today's 23.30.26918.9 release has some 231 commits touching nearly 700 files making up this new release. Scrolling through the list of patches there is a little bit of everything in this new version with a wide range of minor enhancements, fixes, and finishing touches on Meteor Lake support.
The listed important changes of this release is now supporting the media frequency domain on Linux, adding support for the Level Zero ZE_COMMAND_QUEUE_FLAG_IN_ORDER flag, and adding cl_khr_spirv_linkonce_odr to the list of supported OpenCL extensions.
Downloads along with more details on the updated Intel Compute Runtime stack for enabling GPU support with Broadwell hardware and newer can be found via the GitHub release page.
