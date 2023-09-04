Intel Compute Runtime 23.26.26690.22 Is A Big Update For Intel's OpenCL/L0 Stack

13 September 2023
Intel's open-source Compute Runtime 23.26.26690.22 was released today, which is a big update for this OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero (L0) stack for Windows and Linux systems. Due to the summer holidays and Intel's current release regiment for the Compute Runtime, v23.26.26690.22 is the first new release since mid-July.

Intel Compute Runtime 23.26.26690.22 was released a few minutes ago as their first open-source GPU compute stack release since 13 July. In two months there has been a lot of new code to materialize from continued Meteor Lake enablement to new performance optimizations, fixes, and other feature work.

Among the 193 new code commits in this release, the updated open-source Intel code brings support for enabling the compute unit debug mode, new diagnostics APIs, various performance optimizations, several Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) updates/fixes, updating the Level Zero loader to v1.12, on Windows there is now direct submission support for WDDM 2.0, initial support for host-mapped timestamps, and many other changes and fixes. Among the performance tuning found in this new release is a small buffer allocation optimization for Meteor Lake.

Intel Arc Graphics A750 + A770


Intel's Compute Runtime continues providing OpenCL 3.0 support going back to Broadwell era graphics hardware while Skylake and newer also have oneAPI Level Zero 1.3 exposed by this driver -- both for bare metal Linux installs and for running within the WSL confines on Windows.

The new Intel Compute Runtime release can be downloaded from GitHub both the actual source code as well as Ubuntu binary packages.
