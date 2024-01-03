Intel Launches A New Independent Enterprise GenAI Company: Articul8

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 January 2024 at 09:03 AM EST. 2 Comments
INTEL
Intel along with investment firm DigitalBridge Group announced the formation today of Articul8, an independent company to focus on turn-key Generative AI "GenAI" for enterprise customers and focused on enterprise workflows.

Articul8 will make use of Intel technologies and their intellectual property to offer a full-stack, vertically-optimized solution for GenAI in the enterprise. Articul8 will employ Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Gaudi accelerators.

Articul8 logo


Shared in the press release a few minutes ago:
Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) and DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG; “DigitalBridge”), a global investment firm, today announced the formation of Articul8 AI, Inc. (Articul8), an independent company offering enterprise customers a full-stack, vertically-optimized and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform. The platform delivers AI capabilities that keep customer data, training and inference within the enterprise security perimeter. The platform also provides customers the choice of cloud, on-prem or hybrid deployment.

Articul8 was created with intellectual property (IP) and technology developed at Intel, and the two companies will remain strategically aligned on go-to-market opportunities and collaborate on driving GenAI adoption in the enterprise. Arun Subramaniyan, formerly vice president and general manager in Intel’s Data Center and AI Group, has assumed leadership of Articul8 as its CEO.

More details on this new Articul8 GenAI company via Intel.com. Given the enterprise focus and operating as an independent company, it will be interesting to see how much of the Articul8 software is maintained as open-source or not.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 Improves Video Acceleration For Meteor Lake & Arrow Lake
Linux 6.8 To Support Next-Gen Intel Accelerators (QAT 420xx): More Engines, More Algos
Intel's Open-Source Contributions & Upstream Performance Optimizations Top 2023
RAO-INT Instructions Will No Longer Premiere With Intel Grand Ridge
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Now Exposes Cooperative Matrix Support
Trying Out Meteor Lake's Arc Graphics With The New Intel Xe Driver Was A Bust
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE's Nate Graham On X11 Being A Bad Platform & The Wayland Future
Nobara 39 Released - Customized Version Of Fedora Catering To Gamers/Enthusiasts
KDE KWin Merge Request Opened For Dynamic Triple Buffering
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Valve's Linux Contributions, Wayland & Open-Source NVIDIA Milestones Topped 2023
AMD PMC Linux Driver Being Updated For Zen 5 CPUs
Raspberry Pi 5 & New AMD Ryzen CPUs Excited Linux Readers The Most In 2023
Mesa 23.3.2 Released With Plenty Of Bug Fixes For Closing Out 2023