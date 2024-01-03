Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel Launches A New Independent Enterprise GenAI Company: Articul8
Articul8 will make use of Intel technologies and their intellectual property to offer a full-stack, vertically-optimized solution for GenAI in the enterprise. Articul8 will employ Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Gaudi accelerators.
Shared in the press release a few minutes ago:
Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) and DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG; “DigitalBridge”), a global investment firm, today announced the formation of Articul8 AI, Inc. (Articul8), an independent company offering enterprise customers a full-stack, vertically-optimized and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform. The platform delivers AI capabilities that keep customer data, training and inference within the enterprise security perimeter. The platform also provides customers the choice of cloud, on-prem or hybrid deployment.
Articul8 was created with intellectual property (IP) and technology developed at Intel, and the two companies will remain strategically aligned on go-to-market opportunities and collaborate on driving GenAI adoption in the enterprise. Arun Subramaniyan, formerly vice president and general manager in Intel’s Data Center and AI Group, has assumed leadership of Articul8 as its CEO.
More details on this new Articul8 GenAI company via Intel.com. Given the enterprise focus and operating as an independent company, it will be interesting to see how much of the Articul8 software is maintained as open-source or not.