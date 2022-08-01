IPFS Supported In FFmpeg 5.1, IPFS Devs Envision Support In More Open-Source Projects
IPFS as the "InterPlanetary File-System" protocol for peer-to-peer network support in decentralized file sharing as a distributed file-system is now supported with FFmpeg 5.1. IPFS developers at Protocol Labs are also looking at expanding support for this protocol to other open-source projects.
July's release of FFmpeg 5.1 introduced native IPFS support for this distributed peer-to-peer protocol. Mark Gaiser as an Open Grant participant turned Protocol Labs contractor recently blogged on IPFS.io about the FFmpeg IPFS implementation. If interested in that FFmpeg IPFS support, check out that post to learn more about how it works.
It was also noted the MPV video player forked from MPlayer will be supporting IPFS too in its next release. Beyond that the developers are also looking at expanding IPFS support to other open-source projects. Kodi and VLC are among the other media projects eyed for supporting this distributed file-system/protocol. The developers are also looking for feedback on other prominent open-source projects or crucial low-level layers where users would be interested in seeing IPFS support.
Those unfamiliar with this protocol and wanting to learn more about how it works can do so here.
