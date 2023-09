Intel's Habana Labs Driver Quietly Drops References To The Greco AI Processor

Announced last year at the Intel Vision conference was the Habana Labs Gaudi2 and Greco AI hardware . Since then we've seen a lot of Linux kernel driver work happen for enabling the Gaudi2 second-generation training and inference AI processor while there hasn't been anything real in the way for Greco, which was the successor to the Goya AI processor. Now references to Habana Labs Greco are being removed from the driver.Habana Labs Greco was announced for second-generation inference and providing better deep learning inference efficiency over Goya. Greco was supposed to be shipping in the second half of 2022 with mass production in Q1'2023. While there has been a lot of Gaudi2 open-source driver activity by Intel (Habana Labs) over the past year, there hasn't been anything real for Greco.

"accel/habanalabs: change Greco to Gaudi2



Greco was not upstreamed so no point of mentioning it here."