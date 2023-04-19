Godot 4.1 Planning For More Renderer Improvements, AMD FSR 2.2
While the Godot 4.0 open-source game engine only shipped at the start of March, there are already plans underway for some renderer upgrades that will be part of the upcoming Godot 4.1 engine upgrade.
Godot 4.1 is planned for release later this year and will be focused on various evolutionary enhancements over Godot 4.0. On the renderer front, they are hoping to tackle bottlenecks within the 3D rendering code, supporting background pipeline compilation to shorten game loading times, address various bugs and stability problems, allow for proper multi-threading in the rendering device, finishing the 3D renderer for the OpenGL Compatibility code path, and adding AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution v2.2 (AMD FSR 2.2) support along with Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) improvements.
More details on the renderer hopes for Godot 4.1 can be found via the GodotEngine.org blog. Godot continues to serve as one of the best open-source, community-driven game engines freely available.
Add A Comment