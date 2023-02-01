Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNU C Library "glibc" 2.37 Released
This widely-used libc implementation on Linux and other platforms has many bug fixes as well as a few new features. Some of the Glibc 2.37 highlights include:
- The getent tool now supports the --no-addrconfig option.
- The dynamic linker no longer loads shared objects from the "tls" sub-directories on the library search path or the sub-directory that corresponds to the AT_PLATFORM system name.
- A security fix with CVE-2022-39046 when the syslog function is passed a crafted input string longer than 1024 bytes it can read uninitialized memory from the heap.
- Dozens of different bug fixes.
The full list of Glibc 2.37 fixes/changes can be found via the NEWS entry. Glibc 2.37 meanwhile is on the way to Ubuntu 23.04, Fedora 38, and other upcoming Linux distribution releases.