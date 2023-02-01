GNU C Library "glibc" 2.37 Released

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 1 February 2023
As scheduled, version 2.37 of the GNU C Library "glibc" was released this morning.

This widely-used libc implementation on Linux and other platforms has many bug fixes as well as a few new features. Some of the Glibc 2.37 highlights include:

- The getent tool now supports the --no-addrconfig option.

- The dynamic linker no longer loads shared objects from the "tls" sub-directories on the library search path or the sub-directory that corresponds to the AT_PLATFORM system name.

- A security fix with CVE-2022-39046 when the syslog function is passed a crafted input string longer than 1024 bytes it can read uninitialized memory from the heap.

- Dozens of different bug fixes.

The full list of Glibc 2.37 fixes/changes can be found via the NEWS entry. Glibc 2.37 meanwhile is on the way to Ubuntu 23.04, Fedora 38, and other upcoming Linux distribution releases.
