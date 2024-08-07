GhostWrite Vulnerability Affects RISC-V CPU, Mitigating Takes A ~77% Performance Hit

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 7 August 2024 at 02:27 PM EDT. 19 Comments
RISC-V
Security researchers with the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security have disclosed GhostWrite, a new CPU vulnerability affecting a common RISC-V processor.

While we are used to hearing about CPU vulnerabilities for x86/x86_64 and ARM, there's been less so for RISC-V in part since it hasn't been as big of a target for security researchers with less notable devices out in the market currently relying on RISC-V. But with more vendors exploring their own RISC-V chips and even more RISC-V single board computers coming to market that are more capable, it will become an increasing target for both security researchers and attackers.

The GhostWrite vulnerability allows unprivileged attackers to read/write to any part of the computer's memory and to be able to control peripheral devices like network adapters. The researchers note that the vulnerability cannot be fixed without disabling "around half of the CPU's functionality." GhostWrite comes down to an architectural bug and isn't a speculative execution vulnerability like we are so used to seeing these days.

The RISC-V CPU where the GhostWrite vulnerability was discovered is the T-Head XuanTie C910, which is found in various bare metal cloud instances like the previously reviewed Scaleway EM RV1 to various Lichee devices from compute clusters to gaming consoles to laptops and various RISC-V single board computers.

GhostWrite logo


The researchers believe the only way to address the GhostWrite vulnerability is disabling the vector extension of the CPU and in turn negatively impacting the performance. The researchers peg the overhead at around 77% to disabling the RISC-V vector extension support to mitigate GhostWrite.

More details on the new GhostWrite vulnerability via GhostWriteAttack.com.
19 Comments
Related News
Thanks Intel: RISC-V Sees NUMA Support For ACPI-Based Systems In Linux 6.11
RISC-V Sees Support For New ISA Extensions In Linux 6.11
RISC-V Memory Hot Plugging To Be Introduced With Linux 6.11
Ubuntu Talks Up A RISC-V Octa-Core Laptop
Linux Patches Posted For Enabling A 22 x 35 mm RISC-V / ARM Board
Linux 6.10 On RISC-V Allows Configurable Boot Image Compression
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Open-Source AMD GPU Implementation Of CUDA "ZLUDA" Has Been Taken Down
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Has A Working Web Server
Linux 6.12 To Drop Old Code That Slows Down CPU Frequency Polling
The Open-Source AMD GPU Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Nears 5.8 Million Lines
Servo Web Engine Now Leverages Multiple CPU Cores For Rendering HTML Tables
Tiny Linux Patch Up To 32% Faster, Up To 18% Less Energy For Intel Xeon Emerald Rapids
AdaptiveCpp 24.06 Released As "The Fastest Heterogeneous C++ Compiler" - Beats CUDA
Immutable Version Of Arch-Based Manjaro Linux Available For Testing