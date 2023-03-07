GNU Octave 8.1 Released For Free Software MATLAB Alternative

GNU Octave 8.1 is out today as the newest feature release to this free software for scientific computing and numerical computations that remains a leading open-source alternative to MATLAB.With GNU Octave 8.1 there are improvements to its graphics back-end, various MATLAB compatibility improvements, and many new/improved functions.Some functions like filter are as much as 5x faster in this new release while other functions depending upon filter are also much faster. There are also performance improvements for functionality like complex, fftw, delaunayn, isfield, tsearch, sparse matrix exponentiation, other sparse operations to see nice speed-ups.

GNU Octave 8 is also now compatible with PCRE2, introduces a new GUI dark style and higher contrast icons, among various MATLAB compatibility enhancements.Downloads and more details on GNU Octave 8.1 via Octave.org