GNU Linux-libre 6.6-gnu Released For Those Wanting A Stripped Down Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 30 October 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT. 12 Comments
Following the Linux 6.6 release, the GNU FSFLA folks are out with their GNU Linux-libre 6.6 downstream that strips out support for proprietary kernel modules, code considered non-free, and other de-blobbing activities in the name of software freedom.

Due to the kernel de-blobbing, GNU Linux-libre has less hardware support than the upstream Linux kernel due to avoiding closed-source firmware/microcode, etc. As for the changes made by the GNU folks this round for their GNU Linux-libre 6.6-gnu downstream:
- Upstream changes to x86 microcode loaders, Intel avs, Werror handling, and rpm spec file changes required adjustments to the cleaning up.

- New drivers for TI gigabit RU ethernet, MediaTek 792x wifi, Cirrus Logic cs42l43 mfd, cs35l56 HD-audio side codec, and aw88261 SoC audio needed cleaning up.

- New blob names were added to Qualcomm AArch64 dts files, to the ivpu accelerator, to several bluetooth drivers, to the x86 touchscreen driver, and to Qualcomm Venus V4L2 video encoder/decoder.

And their updated mascot/artwork for the new GNU Linux release:

GNU Linux-libre 6.6


More details on the GNU Linux-libre 6.6-gnu kernel via GNU.org.
