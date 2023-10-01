Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNU Linux-libre 6.6-gnu Released For Those Wanting A Stripped Down Kernel
Due to the kernel de-blobbing, GNU Linux-libre has less hardware support than the upstream Linux kernel due to avoiding closed-source firmware/microcode, etc. As for the changes made by the GNU folks this round for their GNU Linux-libre 6.6-gnu downstream:
- Upstream changes to x86 microcode loaders, Intel avs, Werror handling, and rpm spec file changes required adjustments to the cleaning up.
- New drivers for TI gigabit RU ethernet, MediaTek 792x wifi, Cirrus Logic cs42l43 mfd, cs35l56 HD-audio side codec, and aw88261 SoC audio needed cleaning up.
- New blob names were added to Qualcomm AArch64 dts files, to the ivpu accelerator, to several bluetooth drivers, to the x86 touchscreen driver, and to Qualcomm Venus V4L2 video encoder/decoder.
And their updated mascot/artwork for the new GNU Linux release:
More details on the GNU Linux-libre 6.6-gnu kernel via GNU.org.