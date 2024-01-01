GNU Linux-libre 6.7 Cleans Up Graphics Driver Blobs, Addresses New Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 January 2024 at 05:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Following Linus Torvalds' release of the Linux 6.7 kernel last night, the FSFLA folks have released GNU Linux-libre 6.7-gnu as their downstream that strips out non-free microcode/firmware blob support and removes other bits that are not deemed in the interest of free software.

GNU Linux-libre 6.7-gnu hardware support remains not as good as the upstream Linux kernel considering all the binary firmware/microcode required by much of today's hardware, but for those interested this kernel downstream has been updated against Linux 6.7.

The release announcement notes the following alterations on their side:
- Dropped cleaning up of COPS Localtalk and rtl8192u wifi drivers, they got removed upstream.

- Updated cleaning up of amdgpu, nouveau, adreno, mwifiex, mt7988, ath11k, avs, btqca.

- Cleaned up aarch64 dts files's mentions of blobs.

- Cleaned up new mt7925, tps6598x, aw87390, aw88399 drivers.

The GNU Linux-libre 6.7 kernel can be downloaded from FSFLA.org where they also continue putting out cute graphics with the Freedo mascot to represent new releases:

Freedo logo

Add A Comment
Related News
Rust Toolchain Upgrade Submitted For Linux 6.8
Linux 6.7 Released With Bcachefs, Intel Meteor Lake In Good Shape & Nouveau GSP Support
Linux 6.8 To Introduce New Intel Xe & PowerVR Graphics Drivers, Prepare For New AMD & Intel CPUs
Linux 6.7 Set For Release With Bcachefs File-System, Intel Meteor Lake Graphics In Good Shape
Linux 6.8 To Drop SLAB While Delivering A SLUB Optimization: 34% Micro-Benchmark Win
Patches Updated To Tackle vmap/vmalloc Lock Contention That Can Yield ~12x Throughput
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Fedora 40 Looks To Provide Optimized x86_64 Binaries For Different HWCAPs
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Red Hat Evaluating x86-64-v3 Requirement For RHEL 10
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support