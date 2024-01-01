Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNU Linux-libre 6.7 Cleans Up Graphics Driver Blobs, Addresses New Drivers
GNU Linux-libre 6.7-gnu hardware support remains not as good as the upstream Linux kernel considering all the binary firmware/microcode required by much of today's hardware, but for those interested this kernel downstream has been updated against Linux 6.7.
The release announcement notes the following alterations on their side:
- Dropped cleaning up of COPS Localtalk and rtl8192u wifi drivers, they got removed upstream.
- Updated cleaning up of amdgpu, nouveau, adreno, mwifiex, mt7988, ath11k, avs, btqca.
- Cleaned up aarch64 dts files's mentions of blobs.
- Cleaned up new mt7925, tps6598x, aw87390, aw88399 drivers.
The GNU Linux-libre 6.7 kernel can be downloaded from FSFLA.org where they also continue putting out cute graphics with the Freedo mascot to represent new releases: