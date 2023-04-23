GNU Linux-libre 6.3-gnu Cleans Up New ath12k WiFi Driver, Other New Additions

Following this afternoon's release of the Linux 6.3 kernel, GNU Linux-libre 6.3-gnu has already been released as this downstream kernel flavor that removes support for loading binary-only modules and trying to de-blob other driver code that otherwise depends upon "non-free" code.

Today's GNU Linux-libre 6.3 release is summed up by the Free Software Foundation developers as:
"Cleaned up new drivers for ath12k, aw88395, and peb2466, and new devicetree files for aarch64 qcom devices. Adjusted for changes amdgpu, xhci-rcar, qcom-q6v5-pas; for undeprecation of sp8870, av7110, and Budget dvb cards; for the upstream removal of mga, r128, tm6000, cpia2, and r8188eu; for reformatting of documentation files; for drivers moved into accelerator/; for wording changes in build scripts; for separate precompiled BPF files. Ported the fix for the deblobbed i915 driver."

Ath12k is one of the notable new wireless drivers in Linux 6.3 for supporting Qualcomm WiFi 7 hardware. Like many WiFi drivers these days, ath12k-backed hardware does require firmware support for operation.

The aw88395 driver is a new driver for the Awinic AW88395 audio amplifier. The new peb2466 driver is for the Infineon PEB2466 quad PCM codec.

The new GNU Linux-libre 6.3-gnu kernel source downloads and other information on this FSF-blessed Linux kernel downstream can be found on FSFLA.org.
