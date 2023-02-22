Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Linux 6.3 Adds ath12k Driver For Qualcomm WiFi 7 Hardware Support
The ath12k driver is completely new to Linux 6.3 and in development the past number of months. The ath12k driver is for handling Qualcomm WiFi 7 hardware, initially with the QCN9274 and WCN7850 PCI devices. The WCN7850 is also marketed as part of the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 series for WiFi 7 certified hardware and capable of delivering up to 5.8 Gbps speeds. This driver will continue picking up more Qualcomm WiFi 7 hardware support as new chipsets are released.
Ath12k originated as a fork of ath11k and is intended to be a clean starting point for their WiFi 7 generation of products. This Qualcomm ath12k work goes along with a lot of other networking infrastructure work that has been happening around enabling WiFi 7 support. With the WiFi 7 enablement in the kernel still ongoing, at the moment the ath12k driver operates in 802.11ax mode and prior while the WiFi 7 Extremely High Throughput (EHT) mode with 802.11be support is still ongoing.
So with this new Qualcomm Ath12k driver, IPv4 BIG TCP, and other new network hardware support, these changes are quite exciting with Linux 6.3.