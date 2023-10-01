GNU Hurd Has Been Making Progress On Its x86_64 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 10 January 2024 at 04:40 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNU
While GNU Hurd predates the Linux kernel, its hardware support has been woefully behind with very limited and dated hardware support compared to modern PC/server hardware. Not only that, its been largely x86 limited but during Q4'2023 the developers involved have made progress on x86_64 support and begun tackling AArch64 porting.

Developer Samuel Thibault shared that the GNU Hurd 64-bit port now has enough packages in the debian-ports archive to be able to bootstrap a chroot. A 64-bit Debian + GNU Hurd build daemon is getting setup and the other infrastructure work is coming along. But Samuel noted:
"Building packages is not very stable. I have been trying to build gcc-13 for a couple of weeks, without success so far. There are various failures, most often odd errors in the libtool script, which are a sign that the system itself is not behaving correctly. A way to reproduce the issue is to just repeatedly build a package that is using libtool, sooner or later that will fail very oddly.

This means that while the buildd will be ready, I'm really not at ease with letting it start, knowing that it can behave erratically. When I built the initial set of packages for debian-ports (~100 packages), I got something like 5-10 such failures, that's quite high of a rate :/"

Published this week is the GNU Hurd news for Q4'2023. That news entry went on to note there are "many people" working on Hurd's 64-bit support. Bootstrapping a chroot is working but the reliably building of packages for 64-bit Hurd remain an ongoing issue but a proc leak was discovered in the process.

Debian GNU/Hurd
I last tried out a Debian GNU/Hurd setup a decade ago in a VM and that still seems to be the way to go overall given the limited modern hardware support.


That quarterly news also noted that the project has been working on setting up continuous integration (CI) testing, various application porting work is ongoing like for web browsers, and a port to AArch64 also began. Another developer is also working on porting GNU Mach to POWER9.

So there's still progress on GNU Hurd being made now into 2024, but it's still a slow affair and the x86_64 support is at least inching closer to a usable state.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC 14 Compiler Lands Initial Support For Targeting AMD RDNA3 "GFX11" GPUs
Glibc 2.39 Should Be Out On 1 February & Might Drop Itanium IA64 Linux Support
Glibc Updated For Recent Linux CET Shadow Stack Support
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
GRUB 2.12 Bootloader Brings SDL2 Support, Boot Loader Interface
Glibc Is The Latest Open-Source Project Adopting A Code of Conduct
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvement Scores Huge Ray-Tracing Wins
A 2024 Discussion Whether To Convert The Linux Kernel From C To Modern C++
Red Hat Evaluating x86-64-v3 Requirement For RHEL 10