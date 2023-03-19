GNU Coreutils 9.2 - Now Avoids cp/mv Allocating Too Much Memory

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 20 March 2023 at 02:00 PM EDT. 6 Comments
GNU
GNU Coreutils 9.2 is out today as the newest feature update to this widely relied upon collection of core utilities commonly found on Linux systems as well as other platforms.

GNU Coreutils 9.2 has a wide variety of new features, bug fixes, and other enhancements. Some of the Coreutils 9.2 changes catching my interest include:

- The cp, mv, and install commands now avoid allocating too much memory. With the behavior on prior releases it's possible to trigger memory exhaustion failures on file-systems like ZFS. This issue had been happening since GNU Coreutils 6.0.

- The rm command will now fail gracefully when memory is exhausted.

- The cp, mv, and install commands will now also immediate acknowledge transient errors when creating copy-on-write or cloned reflink files with file-systems like XFS and Btrfs.

- stty now properly wraps output for the terminal width.

- The "wc -c" command will now efficiently determine the size of large files on all systems, fixing an issue from earlier releases.

- Coreutils programs now support the new Ronna (R) and Quetta (Q) SI prefixes for 10^27 and 10^30.

- The mv command now supports a "--no-copy" option where it will fail when trying to move a file to a different file-system.

- The cp --sparse=auto, mv, and install commands will now use the copy_file_range system call with sparse files for more efficient copies.

More details on the GNU Coreutils 9.2 changes via its release announcement.
6 Comments
Related News
GNU Octave 8.1 Released For Free Software MATLAB Alternative
RISC-V Auto-Vectorization Support For The GCC Compiler Started
More Than 100 Rust Patches Merged Today For GCC 13
GNU Linux-libre 6.2 Continues The De-Blobbing Battle
GNU Debugger 13.1 Brings LoongArch & C-SKY Debugging On Linux, Zstd Debug Sections
The Current State Of GCC 13's Rust Language Front-End
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Linux Kernel Networking Driver Development Impacted By Russian Sanctions
Still Have A Use For Adobe Flash? Ruffle Is Working To Safely Emulate It In Rust
Intel Thunder Bay Is Officially Canceled, Linux Driver Code To Be Removed
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
Linux 6.4 AMD Graphics Driver Picking Up New Power Features For The Steam Deck
Linux 6.4 Looking To Drop The SLOB Memory Allocator
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates