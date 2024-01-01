GNU C Library 2.39 Released With New Tunables, stdbit.h For ISO C2X

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 31 January 2024 at 07:55 PM EST. 2 Comments
GNU
In addition to this week's release of GNU Binutils 2.42, ending out January is the release of the GNU C Library 2.39. This C library "libc" update comes with several new features, security fixes, and other enhancements.

From more C2X enablement work to new functions for Linux systems and more, GNU C Library 2.39 is a big update. This Glibc update also fixes various security issues and other bugs. Some of the Glibc 2.39 highlights include:

- A new tunable "glibc.cpu.plt_rewrite" on x86-64 systems to enable PLT rewrite for rewriting indirect branches in PLT with direct branches.

- Syncing against the Shadow Stack interface found in the Linux 6.6+ kernel now that the kernel support is all squared away.

- The functions posix_spawnattr_getcgroup_np and posix_spawnattr_setcgroup_np have been added for Linux to set the cgroup v2 in the new process in a race-free manner.

- The pidfd_spawn and pidfd_swap functions for Linux that are similar to posix_spawn but return a file descriptor rather than process ID. For that, pidfd_getpid is also added for getting a process ID from a process file descriptor.

- The stdbit.h header has been added from ISO C2X.

- Libcrypt has been removed from the GNU C Library. Users should instead use libxcrypt.

- IA-64 Linux configurations are no longer supported with Itanium support having been removed from the Linux kernel.

- Various security fixes including for local privilege escalation issues.

- Many bug fixes.

More details on the GNU C Library 2.39 changes via the release announcement.
2 Comments
Related News
GNU Binutils 2.42 Brings Support For New Intel CPU Extensions: APX, AVX10.1 & More
GCC Rust Compiler "gccrs" Sees ~900 New Patches Upstreamed For GCC 14
GNU Hurd Has Been Making Progress On Its x86_64 Support
GCC 14 Compiler Lands Initial Support For Targeting AMD RDNA3 "GFX11" GPUs
Glibc 2.39 Should Be Out On 1 February & Might Drop Itanium IA64 Linux Support
Glibc Updated For Recent Linux CET Shadow Stack Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
GNOME Network Displays Adds Support For Chromecast & Miracast MICE Protocols
Servo Engine Updates Bring CSS Tables & Its Browser Gets Back/Forward Buttons