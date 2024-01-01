Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNU C Library 2.39 Released With New Tunables, stdbit.h For ISO C2X
From more C2X enablement work to new functions for Linux systems and more, GNU C Library 2.39 is a big update. This Glibc update also fixes various security issues and other bugs. Some of the Glibc 2.39 highlights include:
- A new tunable "glibc.cpu.plt_rewrite" on x86-64 systems to enable PLT rewrite for rewriting indirect branches in PLT with direct branches.
- Syncing against the Shadow Stack interface found in the Linux 6.6+ kernel now that the kernel support is all squared away.
- The functions posix_spawnattr_getcgroup_np and posix_spawnattr_setcgroup_np have been added for Linux to set the cgroup v2 in the new process in a race-free manner.
- The pidfd_spawn and pidfd_swap functions for Linux that are similar to posix_spawn but return a file descriptor rather than process ID. For that, pidfd_getpid is also added for getting a process ID from a process file descriptor.
- The stdbit.h header has been added from ISO C2X.
- Libcrypt has been removed from the GNU C Library. Users should instead use libxcrypt.
- IA-64 Linux configurations are no longer supported with Itanium support having been removed from the Linux kernel.
- Various security fixes including for local privilege escalation issues.
- Many bug fixes.
More details on the GNU C Library 2.39 changes via the release announcement.