GNU Binutils 2.43 Released With Intel APX Assembler Preparations & More
GNU Binutils 2.43 is out as stable this Sunday as the newest update to this important piece of the open-source GNU compiler toolchain.
The GNU Assembler with GNU Binutils 2.43 adds support for a ".base64" directive that allows Base64 encoded binary data to be provided as strings.
GNU Binutils 2.43 Assembler also picks up support for various Intel APX features like CFCMOV, CCMP, CTEST, NF, and zero-upper.
The GNU Linker with Binutils 2.43 now adds support for the DT_RELR type compressed runtime relocations for AArch64 and LoongArch architectures.
Binutils' readelf command will now display DT_RELR relocations in full detail.
Gprofng has improved support for hardware event counters, including adding support for AMD Zen 3 and Zen 3 as well as Intel Ice Lake. Gprofng also has initial support for RISC-V.
More details on the GNU Binutils 2.43 changes via the info-gnu mailing list.
