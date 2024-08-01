GNU Binutils 2.43 Released With Intel APX Assembler Preparations & More

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 4 August 2024 at 01:35 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU
GNU Binutils 2.43 is out as stable this Sunday as the newest update to this important piece of the open-source GNU compiler toolchain.

The GNU Assembler with GNU Binutils 2.43 adds support for a ".base64" directive that allows Base64 encoded binary data to be provided as strings.

GNU Binutils 2.43 Assembler also picks up support for various Intel APX features like CFCMOV, CCMP, CTEST, NF, and zero-upper.

The GNU Linker with Binutils 2.43 now adds support for the DT_RELR type compressed runtime relocations for AArch64 and LoongArch architectures.

Binutils' readelf command will now display DT_RELR relocations in full detail.

Gprofng has improved support for hardware event counters, including adding support for AMD Zen 3 and Zen 3 as well as Intel Ice Lake. Gprofng also has initial support for RISC-V.

More details on the GNU Binutils 2.43 changes via the info-gnu mailing list.
1 Comment
Related News
GCC 14.2 Compiler Brings Latest Fixes - Including Adjustments For AMD Zen 4 / Zen 5
GNU C Library 2.40 Released With New C23 Features & New Performance Tunables
GCC On AArch64 Handles Rewriting "-march=native" To "-mcpu=native"
GCC Git Adjusts Unaligned Load/Store Costs For AMD Zen 4 & Zen 5
GNU Debugger GDB 15.1 Brings Better Python Support
Updated GCC Patches For OpenMP Unified Shared Memory On AMD & NVIDIA GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EEVDF Scheduler On The Verge Of Being "Complete"
Servo Web Engine Now Leverages Multiple CPU Cores For Rendering HTML Tables
Open-Source Apple GPU Vulkan Driver Merged For Mesa 24.3
Linux VFS Fix For 5 Year Old Bug That Could Cause Corruption, Security Issues Or Crash
KDE Drives Fixes Into Its Triple Buffering, Adds Konsole Feature To Save Terminal Output
AdaptiveCpp 24.06 Released As "The Fastest Heterogeneous C++ Compiler" - Beats CUDA
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Merge sched_ext For The Linux 6.11 Merge Window
UBIFS File-System Being Hardened Against Power Loss Scenarios