GNOME Continues Working On New Installer, "Major Issue" With STF

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 25 May 2024 at 06:33 AM EDT. 20 Comments
GNOME
This Week In GNOME is out with their newest edition to outline all of the interesting developments as we approach the end of May.

GNOME developers have been making a lot of great improvements in recent months thanks to funding from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund. Unfortunately this week's status update notes some issue going on between the Sovereign Tech Fund and the GNOME Foundation. Details are lacking but this week's update notes:
"We’re currently facing a major issue from the GNOME Foundation side. We hope it will be resolved before it impacts the coordination of the STF project, but if not, the future of parts of the project is uncertain."

In any event the STF funding currently is leading to a number of accessibility improvements, portal enhancements, and more. The recent work on creating a new installer for GNOME OS has seen more progress this week. This new installer called "Setup" is beginning to come together though still early in development.

GNOME Experimental Installer


GTK CSS variables support has seen work around adding more CSS color functions, libadwaita has also seen some updates, and GNOME Software has been seeing a bit of a refresh.

This week also saw the GNOME Foundation publish a draft of their five-year strategic plan.

More details on the GNOME development activities for the week via This Week In GNOME.
