GNOME Publishes Draft Of Five-Year Strategic Plan

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 23 May 2024 at 02:10 PM EDT. 38 Comments
The GNOME Foundation has published a draft copy of their five-year strategic plan that calls for more around the community, DEI, services, a more streamlined and inclusive annual event, and strengthening the foundation.

The GNOME Foundation has published a draft of their five-year strategic plan in hopes of soliciting more feedback from the community and stakeholders. There are three strategic goals with three objectives each, they include:
"Create Explosive Growth of Our Community of Creators and Users"

- Unify our “inward” community around a shared vision
- Relate to bigger “outward” world by making GNOME directly relevant and attractive to many more diverse people
- Increase commercial and economic value of GNOME

"Create Unified, Integrated Suite of Programs, Services, & Processes"

- Consciously integrate our technologies and services
- Strengthen critical weaknesses in IT infrastructure and security
- Reorganize our events into a streamlined, more inclusive annual event

"Strengthen & stabilize GNOME Foundation as nonprofit organization"

- Claim and Document Our Impact and Value
- Double the annual expense and revenue budget of the GNOME Foundation
- Prioritize the health and well-being of the foundation itself

Those wanting to go through all of the plan details in full can find their draft five-year plan on GNOME.org.
