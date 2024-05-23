Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
GNOME Publishes Draft Of Five-Year Strategic Plan
The GNOME Foundation has published a draft of their five-year strategic plan in hopes of soliciting more feedback from the community and stakeholders. There are three strategic goals with three objectives each, they include:
"Create Explosive Growth of Our Community of Creators and Users"
- Unify our “inward” community around a shared vision
- Relate to bigger “outward” world by making GNOME directly relevant and attractive to many more diverse people
- Increase commercial and economic value of GNOME
"Create Unified, Integrated Suite of Programs, Services, & Processes"
- Consciously integrate our technologies and services
- Strengthen critical weaknesses in IT infrastructure and security
- Reorganize our events into a streamlined, more inclusive annual event
"Strengthen & stabilize GNOME Foundation as nonprofit organization"
- Claim and Document Our Impact and Value
- Double the annual expense and revenue budget of the GNOME Foundation
- Prioritize the health and well-being of the foundation itself
Those wanting to go through all of the plan details in full can find their draft five-year plan on GNOME.org.