GIMP Releases Last Development Version For GIMP 3.0
GIMP 2.99.18 was released today as the last planned development version prior in the long road to GIMP 3.0 that has been a decade in the making for this free software Adobe Photoshop alternative.
GIMP 2.99.18 brings the latest work on correcting color handling within this image manipulation program, improved color algorithms, initial work on non-destructive editing, font handling improvements, auto-expanding layers, new snapping options, continued Adobe PSD file handling improvements, Wayland tablet pad interaction improvements, and more. GIMP 2.99.18 is the largest development release in the GIMP 2.99 road.
GIMP 2.99.18 features a lot of exciting improvements as GIMP 3.0 development wraps up. They won't be going straight to GIMP 3.0 but the GIMP 3.0 release candidate is expected next. They hope to release GIMP 3.0 RC1 "soon" while GIMP 2.99.18 should be largely feature-complete. The developers are still hoping to release GIMP 3.0 by the time of the Libre Graphics Meeting in May.
Downloads and more details on the big GIMP 2.99.18 release via GIMP.org.
