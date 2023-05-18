New Maintainer Steps Up For GCC Compiler's MIPS CPU Port

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 18 May 2023 at 06:11 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU
With development of the MIPS architecture having officially ended two years ago in favor of focusing on RISC-V for future CPU designs and the overall decline of that CPU architecture, it's been years since the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) has seen its MIPS code well maintained. However, now a capable developer has stepped up willing to serve as the GCC maintainer for MIPS.

The current/former GCC MIPS maintainer, Matthew Fortune, hasn't been employed by MIPS Technologies in years and it's also been years since he actively contributed to the GCC MIPS code. There hasn't been much happening in the GCC MIPS space for years.

Now though YunQiang Su has stepped up willing to maintain GCC MIPS, who serves as the directory of software ecosystem at CIP United Inc. CIP United meanwhile has become the exclusive licenser and operator of MIPS intellectual property within China, Hong Kong, and Macau. CIP United plans on maintaining open-source software for MIPS and thus is willing to maintain the GCCC MIPS code.


The Imagination MIPS Creator single board computers from nearly a decade ago.


The proposal for taking over the GCC MIPS maintainer role was posted today on the GCC mailing list. So far in response has been Richard Sandiford, who previously served as the GCC MIPS maintainer prior to Fortune, came out in support of this maintainership proposal.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU Shepherd 0.10 Released For Guile-Written Init/Service Manager
GCC 12.3 Released With 127+ Bug Fixes, AMD Zen 4 Support Backported
Dragora 3.0 Beta 2 OS Released: 10+ Years In Development, FSF Backed & Using SysV Init
GCC 13.1 Released With Modula-2 Language Support, More C23/C++23 Features
GCC 13.1 RC1 Released For Testing Out New CPU Targets, Modula-2, Early Rust Code
GCC 13.1 Compiler Likely Releasing Next Week
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Xfce's Wayland Compositor Code Continues Improving