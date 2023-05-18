Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
New Maintainer Steps Up For GCC Compiler's MIPS CPU Port
The current/former GCC MIPS maintainer, Matthew Fortune, hasn't been employed by MIPS Technologies in years and it's also been years since he actively contributed to the GCC MIPS code. There hasn't been much happening in the GCC MIPS space for years.
Now though YunQiang Su has stepped up willing to maintain GCC MIPS, who serves as the directory of software ecosystem at CIP United Inc. CIP United meanwhile has become the exclusive licenser and operator of MIPS intellectual property within China, Hong Kong, and Macau. CIP United plans on maintaining open-source software for MIPS and thus is willing to maintain the GCCC MIPS code.
The Imagination MIPS Creator single board computers from nearly a decade ago.
The proposal for taking over the GCC MIPS maintainer role was posted today on the GCC mailing list. So far in response has been Richard Sandiford, who previously served as the GCC MIPS maintainer prior to Fortune, came out in support of this maintainership proposal.