New Maintainer Steps Up For GCC Compiler's MIPS CPU Port

With development of the MIPS architecture having officially ended two years ago in favor of focusing on RISC-V for future CPU designs and the overall decline of that CPU architecture, it's been years since the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) has seen its MIPS code well maintained. However, now a capable developer has stepped up willing to serve as the GCC maintainer for MIPS.The current/former GCC MIPS maintainer, Matthew Fortune, hasn't been employed by MIPS Technologies in years and it's also been years since he actively contributed to the GCC MIPS code. There hasn't been much happening in the GCC MIPS space for years.Now though YunQiang Su has stepped up willing to maintain GCC MIPS, who serves as the directory of software ecosystem at CIP United Inc. CIP United meanwhile has become the exclusive licenser and operator of MIPS intellectual property within China, Hong Kong, and Macau. CIP United plans on maintaining open-source software for MIPS and thus is willing to maintain the GCCC MIPS code.



The Imagination MIPS Creator single board computers from nearly a decade ago.