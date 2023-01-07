A Developer Hopes To Restore GCC's Java Front-End

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 7 January 2023 at 09:39 AM EST. 2 Comments
GNU --
Following GCC Rust being merged and the Modula-2 front-end, a developer hopes to restore the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) Java front-end, GCJ.

Back in 2016, the GCC compiler dropped the Java/GCJ support over being unmaintained. The GCC Java support was removed over lack of maintenance and not seeing much attention given that there have been numerous free software Java implementations.

Independent developer Max Downey Twiss is hoping to see GCJ restored and has been working on reviving that front-end with various fixes. Given that there are other Java bytecode compilers out there and a free Java runtime library, he hopes to focus on GCJ being a free machine code compiler for Java. He hopes to replace Classpath with OpenJDK and focus on GCJ for targeting machine code.

But before getting too excited, the current patch series he has been working on fail to link and thus not usable in current form. So far it also appears to be just a sole developer effort trying to get GCJ into order while he hopes to take care of its maintenance and at least maintain similar level of functionality to the previously removed Java front-end.


Those interested can find the current GCC Java front-end discussion via gcc-patches.
2 Comments
Related News
GNU Debugger "GDB" Adds Support For Microsoft's Debug Adapter Protocol
GNU Binutils 2.40 Branched With Zstd Support, Zen 4, New Intel Instructions
Modula-2 Language Frontend Merged Into GCC 13
GCC Rust "gccrs" Code Merged Into Mainline GCC 13
GNU Linux-libre 6.1-gnu Deblobs More Network & GPU Drivers
Modula-2 Language Frontend Patches Ready For Merging Into GCC 13
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Metrics End Out 2022 With Some Odd Numbers
X11 Server Development Pace Hits A Two Decade Low
Linux 6.3 To Bring Analog TV Support Improvements
Linux 6.2 Lands S0ix Idle Change For AMD Ryzen "Rembrandt" Laptops & Newer
A Prominent Linux Kernel Developer Re-Joins AMD
KDE Ends Out 2022 With More Features & Fixes
Valve Revises Steam Survey Results For December - Still Pointing Down For Linux
PinePhone Pro Display Support Nearing The Mainline Linux Kernel