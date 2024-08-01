GCC 14.2 Compiler Brings Latest Fixes - Including Adjustments For AMD Zen 4 / Zen 5
GCC 14.2 hit the Internet today as the first stable point release update to the GCC 14 series following the inaugural GCC 14.1 stable release from early May.
GCC 14.2 just incorporates various compiler fixes that have been back-ported from the GCC Git, which is currently developing as GCC 15 for release next year. It's just the usual assortment of fixes that have built up over the past three months and not any new compiler features.
There are hundreds of mostly small compiler fixes to find with the GNU Compiler Collection 14.2. Among the fixes for GCC 14.2 are adjusting the unaligned load/store costs for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5. Those interested in particular fixes or wondering if something made it into GCC 14.2 can browse GCC Git's releases/gcc-14 branch.
GCC 14.2 for those interested can be downloaded at gcc.gnu.org.
Add A Comment