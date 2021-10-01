GCC 12.2 Compiler Released With 70+ Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 19 August 2022 at 05:10 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Out this morning is version 12.2 of the GNU Compiler Collection.

GCC 12.2 is the first stable point release following the GCC 12.1 introduction that happened back in May. GCC 12 brought many new features including AVX-512 FP16 support, better C2X and C++23 support, OpenMP 5.0 support improvements, continued RISC-V improvements, new Arm targets, x86 SLS mitigation support, and many other additions.

Today's GCC 12.2 release is made up of 71 known bug/regression fixes that have trickled in over the past few months. The brief GCC 12.2 release announcement can be found on the gcc-announce list.

GCC 12.2 has seen a number of libstdc++ fixes, a fair amount of C++ fixes, some Fortran work, documentation additions, and also fixes for the LoongArch CPU architecture support that is new to the GCC 12 series.

Meanwhile the development on their mainline tree with new feature work continues building up for GCC 13 that will launch next year.
