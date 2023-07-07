GCC 10.5 Compiler Released To Close-Out The Series
For those on the three-year-old GCC 10 compiler series, it's really time to move to a newer GNU Compiler Collection release for enjoying the latest language support, new hardware features, various optimizations, enhanced diagnostics, and more. But for those still bound to GCC 10 for whatever reason, GCC 10.5 was released today as one final update in the branch.
GCC 10.5 back-ports more than 155 bug fixes to this stable point release. No further updates to the GCC 10 series are planned.
None of the changes in GCC 10.5 seem particularly exciting but it's a collection of all the back-ported fixes over the past year. Those wanting to download the GCC 10.5 compiler sources can fetch them from gcc.gnu.org.
GCC 13 remains the latest stable series that debuted earlier this year while GCC 14 is already well into its feature development with many improvements for pushing out in early 2024.
