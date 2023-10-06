Fwupd 1.9.6 Brings Linux Firmware Updating For AMD Graphics Cards

A new release of Fwupd 1.9.6 is out today and it's notable in that AMD graphics cards can now enjoy firmware upgrades under Linux. This AMD GPU firmware updating works with Navi 3x GPUs and future hardware on recent versions of the Linux kernel.

It's exciting that with Fwupd 1.9.6+ it's now possible to update AMD discrete graphics card firmware under Linux rather than having to resort to Windows or other environments. This new Fwupd plug-in works with Navi 3x on recent versions of the Linux kernel where the AMDGPU driver has the necessary interfaces to make the firmware updating happen. Specifically this firmware updating is focused on flashing the graphics card's Integrated Firmware Image (IFWI).

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT


This AMD graphics card firmware updating support for Fwupd was led by Mario Limonciello of AMD's Linux client team. Great to see this AMD dGPU firmware updating support materialize and hopefully AMD will also be releasing firmware updates via the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for nice Fwupd integration.

Fwupd 1.9.6 also adds support for Foxconn SDX12 / SDX55 / SDX6X devices, Google Rex Intel USB4 retimers, MediaTek DP AUX scalers, Quectel EM160 module, the Star Labs StarBook Mk VIr2 laptop, VLI VL105-VL109, and Wacom DTH134 and DTC121 drawing tablets.

Fwupd 1.9.6 also adds launchd agent support on macOS, support for EDID parsing, and brings a variety of bug fixes. Downloads and more details on the Fwupd 1.9.6 update via GitHub.
