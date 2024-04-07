Framework Hiring For Open-Source Firmware Development

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 April 2024 at 09:08 AM EDT. 9 Comments
HARDWARE
Framework Computer as the company behind the popular Framework 13 and Framework 16 upgradeable/modular laptops is hiring for an open-source firmware developer.

Framework posted to Twitter/X this weekend:
We've just opened a new firmware/system software role (open to US, Canada, and Taiwan). We develop open source firmware to enable products like this, and we have even more exciting projects on our roadmap
...
Tell a coreboot dev to come work here.

The job posting notes:
We are looking for a Software Engineer based in the US or Canada to own key parts of the device software and firmware implementation of our products. Our products are designed to be open and transparent, and that extends to how we think about firmware and software. We care deeply about open-source software and exposing greater configurability to people who want it, and a key part of this role is adopting and contributing to open libraries and frameworks. As one of the early engineers in Framework, you'll also have a high level of influence on our products and software philosophy going forward.
...
Own implementation of application software, drivers, and support development of embedded controller and BIOS features.
...
Previous experience with coreboot, Tianocore, Zephyr, FreeRTOS, CMSIS, or other open-source firmware or RTOS platforms.

Framework 13 and Framework 16 feature open-source EC and having even more open-source firmware and Coreboot support for these laptops would be great. Both the Framework 13 and Framework 16 are great Linux laptop options already while it's great seeing Framework Computer looking to push things further with additional hiring.

Framework 16

9 Comments
Related News
x86-64-v5? Questions Arise Over The Future Of x86-64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Rust Bindings Are Being Worked On For Linux CPUFreq Drivers
UPower Power Profiles Daemon v0.21 Automatically Adapts For Linux Laptop Battery Use
PCIe 7.0 Specification v0.5 Published - Full Spec Next Year
ASUS WMI Driver For Linux Preps New Features For Recent ASUS Laptops
Tiny Corp Details More Of Their Planned Tinybox System Specs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Llamafile 0.7 Brings AVX-512 Support: 10x Faster Prompt Eval Times For AMD Zen 4
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS