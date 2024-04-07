Framework Hiring For Open-Source Firmware Development
Framework Computer as the company behind the popular Framework 13 and Framework 16 upgradeable/modular laptops is hiring for an open-source firmware developer.
Framework posted to Twitter/X this weekend:
We've just opened a new firmware/system software role (open to US, Canada, and Taiwan). We develop open source firmware to enable products like this, and we have even more exciting projects on our roadmap
...
Tell a coreboot dev to come work here.
The job posting notes:
We are looking for a Software Engineer based in the US or Canada to own key parts of the device software and firmware implementation of our products. Our products are designed to be open and transparent, and that extends to how we think about firmware and software. We care deeply about open-source software and exposing greater configurability to people who want it, and a key part of this role is adopting and contributing to open libraries and frameworks. As one of the early engineers in Framework, you'll also have a high level of influence on our products and software philosophy going forward.
...
Own implementation of application software, drivers, and support development of embedded controller and BIOS features.
...
Previous experience with coreboot, Tianocore, Zephyr, FreeRTOS, CMSIS, or other open-source firmware or RTOS platforms.
Framework 13 and Framework 16 feature open-source EC and having even more open-source firmware and Coreboot support for these laptops would be great. Both the Framework 13 and Framework 16 are great Linux laptop options already while it's great seeing Framework Computer looking to push things further with additional hiring.
